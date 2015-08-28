0 reads Leave a comment
‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talks with Bishop Tonyia M. Rawls, Founding Pastor of the Sacred Souls Community Church about Social Justice, Civil Rights, her affirming position on the rights of the LGTB community; and her church’s 1st year Anniversary – which features guest speaker, the Legendary Civil Rights Leader & NC NAACP President, Rev. Dr. William Barber II.
[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”fIbu8TeOapex” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]
Sacred Souls Community Church Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours