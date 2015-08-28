CLOSE
Charlotte
Sacred Souls Community Church Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary

Sacred Souls Community Church

COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talks with Bishop Tonyia M. Rawls, Founding Pastor of the Sacred Souls Community Church about Social Justice, Civil Rights, her affirming position on the rights of the LGTB community; and her church’s 1st year Anniversary – which features guest speaker, the Legendary Civil Rights Leader & NC NAACP President, Rev. Dr. William Barber II.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”fIbu8TeOapex” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Photos
