VMAS 101: Who’s Performing, Who’s Nominated & Who We Want To Win

Who’s Performing?

This year’s Video Music Awards will be hosted by Miley Cyrus so we should expect plenty of inappropriate behavior, lots of cursing, cats in bathing suits and plenty of tongue wagging. Not to mention she’s been given “free reign” by VMA producers, which means we should all be very afraid.

Nicki Minaj is set to open the show with a bootylicious performance.

While Miley won’t be hitting the stage to sing any of her hits, but this year’s list of performers include: The Weeknd, Pharrell, Justin Bieber, Tori Kelly, A$AP Rocky, Demi Lovato and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

Follow us on Instagram for live updates from the VMA red carpet.

Who’s Nominated?

Kanye West is being honored with the VMAs highest honor. He will be presented the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award for his musical excellence.

8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2810239”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2810239″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2810239″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2810239” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Miley Cyrus Is Hosting The VMAs + 2015 Nominations Source:Instagram 1 of 8 1. 2015 Video Music Awards It's that time of year again, when the moon men touch down on earth for a celebratory evening with the stars. Scroll through this gallery for the 2015 VMA nominations as they are announced throughout the day. 2 of 8 2. Video Of The Year Beyonce- "7/11" Ed Sheeran- "Thinking Out Loud" Taylor Swift Ft. Kendrick Lamar- "Bad Blood" Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars- "Uptown Funk" Kendrick Lamar- "Alright" 3 of 8 3. Best Choreography Beyonce OK Go Chet Faker Ed Sheeran Flying Lotus Kendrick Lamar 4 of 8 4. Best Collaboration Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk” Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again” Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd- “Love Me Harder” Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- “Bang Bang” 5 of 8 5. Video Nominees With A Social Message Jennifer Hudson- “I Still Love You” Colbie Caillat- “Try” Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend- “One Man Can Change The World” Rihanna- “American Oxygen” Wale- “The White Shoes” 6 of 8 6. Best Hip-Hop Video Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen” Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda” Kendrick Lamar- “Alright” Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again” Big Sean feat. E-40- “IDFWU” 7 of 8 7. #VMAs Artist To Watch Fetty Wap Vance Joy George Ezra James Bay FKA Twigs 8 of 8 8. Best Female Performance Beyonce- “7/11″ Taylor Swift- “Blank Space” Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda” Sia- “Elastic Heart” Ellie Goulding- “Love Me Like You Do” Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2810239”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2810239″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2810239″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2810239” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Kanye West To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2015 VMAs Miley Cyrus Is Hosting The VMAs + 2015 Nominations jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2810239”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2810239″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2810239″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2810239” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Who We Want To Win

Video Of The Year

As much as we rocked out to Beyonce’s 7/11 , we can’t deny Taylor Swift’s epic Bad Blood video. Featuring appearances by everyone one from Empire cutie Serayah McNeil to Cindy Crawford, the over-the-top visuals are just what the music video genre ordered. Kendrick also adds his Compton swag to the infectious song, making it one good a** time.

Best Female Video

Boy this is a tough one. Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda visuals became an iconic moment in hip-hop while Beyoncé’s 7/11 kept us dancing and rolling imaginary dice in the club. Sigh. If we had to choose, we’d go with Nicki on this one. Only because we’re hoping for another tea-sipping moment. With Miley adding her two cents on Nicki and Taylor’s Twitter beef, there’s bound to be some massive shade thrown from any one of the ladies.

VMAS 101: Who’s Performing, Who’s Nominated & Who We Want To Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com