5 Times Chris Brown’s Dance Moves Made Us Forget About His Shenanigans

Chris Brown is the entertainer everyone loves to hate.
From his constant run-ins with the law, to his lothario ways, Breezy makes headlines for more bad than good. But we’re honest enough to admit we love to watch him perform.
Chris hit a freestyle last month to Future‘s “March Madness” and it reminded us why we still love him. Despite his bad boy persona, he’s super talented.
Check out the 5 performances that prove he’s a hybrid mix between Michael Jackson and Bobby Brown.
2011 Video Music Awards
This is possibly Chris’ best award show performance. He danced for nearly the entire performance and even flew out into the crowd and continued dancing! Even Jay Z was forced to give him props for this.
2014 Soul Train Awards
Chris Brown returned to the Soul Train Awards last year and performed a medley of his nearly ten year career. We don’t like that he ended the performance with “Loyal” in front of a large audience of women but everything else was amazing.
BET Awards 2010- Michael Jackson Tribute
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-56f3e747d711b199ee5cc64ecf813152-55e159de9026e’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-56f3e747d711b199ee5cc64ecf813152-55e159de9026e’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-56f3e747d711b199ee5cc64ecf813152-55e159de9026e’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
The 2010 BET Awards show was definitely Chris’ comeback performance. BET dedicated the 2009 BET Awards to celebrating the life of Michael Jackson but with the Rihanna assault happening a mere four month before the show, Chris was not invited to participate. BET invited Chris to perform the next year and it was simply magical.
2015 BET Awards
The BET Awards might as well be called the Chris Brown awards. Every year Breezy performs at least twice during the show. This year was no exception. Chris not only hit the stage to perform his own medley of songs but was also on stage with Diddy. The boy sure can dance.
2013 Billboard Music Awards
While this isn’t Chris’ best performance vocally, the choreographer and set design definitely make up for. He hit the stage at the Billboard Awards to perform the hit “Fine China” and the infusion of dance and martial arts definitely made this one of Chris’ standout performances. Can we get some more performances like this?
We’ll never forget his assault on Rihanna, but we’re still rooting for him.
RELATED STORIES:
Chris Brown Gets The Fugliest Tattoo We’ve Ever Seen
Chris Brown Is In His Feelings Again But Nobody Knows Why
Chris Brown To Nick Cannon: ‘I Shall Lead You To The Promise Land’
Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown's Baby Girl!
Source:Instagram
1 of 42
1. Royalty Is Flawless
Chris Brown's daughter Royalty is so adorable, we just want to pinch her rosy little cheeks. Breezy's been feeling really fatherly lately and posted this pic on Instagram last night. Since we're gushing inside, we've complied this gallery of her cutest Instagram pics. Keep scrolling for all of the feels.
2 of 42
2. Chris Brown & Royalty Rides Dumbo
We love candid photos like this of Chris and Royalty.
3 of 42
3. When Royalty Met Mickey and Minnie
Royalty seems super excited about meeting Mickey & Minnie.
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-3-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
4 of 42
4. Chris Brown Looks Super Happy
We love how much Chris enjoys fatherhood.
5 of 42
5. Royalty Walks!
Royalty is now walking. Chris better hide all of those toy cars!
Source:Instagram
6 of 42
6. When King Met Royalty…👑
Look this adorable playdate between Tyga's son King and Chris Brown's daughter Royalty.
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-6-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
7 of 42
7. Chris Brown Playing Around With Royalty
These two are so adorable!
Source:Instagram
8 of 42
8. Chris Brown Is In Love With Royalty
He wrote this loving caption: "I honestly never knew I could love someone as strong as I do. I'm gonna give her the world. 👑"
Source:Instagram
9 of 42
9. Daddy & Daughter
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-9-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
10 of 42
10. Royalty Chilling Out With Her Grandma
Source:Instagram
11 of 42
11. Grandma Knows Best
Source:Instagram
12 of 42
12. That Smile Is So Precious
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-12-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
13 of 42
13. Adorbs
Source:Instagram
14 of 42
14. Breezy's Twin
Source:Instagram
15 of 42
15. Place Her Crown Here
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-15-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
16 of 42
16. Chilling With The Peanut Gang
Source:Instagram
17 of 42
17. Baby Royalty
Source:Instagram
18 of 42
18. Chilling On The Scale
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-18-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
19 of 42
19. In My J's
Source:Instagram
20 of 42
20. Adorable In Orange
Source:Instagram
21 of 42
21. #Selfie
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-21-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
22 of 42
22. Pretty In Pink
Source:Instagram
23 of 42
23. 2 Cuties
Source:Instagram
24 of 42
24. Royalty
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-24-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-24-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-24-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-24-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
25 of 42
25. All Dressed Up
Source:Instagram
26 of 42
26. Look At These Baby Teeth That Are Growing In
Source:Instagram
27 of 42
27. Star In The Making
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-27-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-27-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-27-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-27-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
28 of 42
28. #TooCute
Source:Instagram
29 of 42
29. Smiles For Days
Source:Instagram
30 of 42
30. Like My Little Pony?
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-30-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-30-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-30-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-30-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
31 of 42
31. The Quintessential Bathtub Pic
Source:Instagram
32 of 42
32. Curly Hair, Don't Care
Source:Instagram
33 of 42
33. Those Big Brown Eyes
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-33-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-33-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-33-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-33-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
34 of 42
34. After A Long Baby's Day Out
Source:Instagram
35 of 42
35. Teething Beauty
Source:Instagram
36 of 42
36. A Future WNBA Star
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-36-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-36-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-36-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-36-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
37 of 42
37. Baby Ninja Turtle
Source:Instagram
38 of 42
38. Smile
Source:Instagram
39 of 42
39. All Dressed Up With Nowhere To Go
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-39-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-39-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-39-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-39-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
Source:Instagram
40 of 42
40. The Center Of The Universe
Source:Instagram
41 of 42
41. Leftover Cake Batter Is The Best
Source:Instagram
42 of 42
42. 👑 I DONT GET TIRED!
jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-42-2806477”, function() {
googletag.cmd.push( function() {
var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery-42-2806477″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery-42-2806477″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};
var gptSlot;
gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(
slot.path,
slot.sizes,
slot.div
)
.addService( googletag.pubads() )
.addService( googletag.companionAds() );
/**
* Add targeting data.
*/
_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
/**
* Add the page/slot targeting data.
*/
ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;
_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {
gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )
} );
googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery-42-2806477” );
renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;
});
} );
var mobile_ad_info = {“post-2806477”:[“refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-12-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-15-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-18-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-21-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-24-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-27-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-30-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-33-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-36-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-39-2806477″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-42-2806477”]};
5 Times Chris Brown’s Dance Moves Made Us Forget About His Shenanigans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com