8 Juicy Moments From The ‘Love And Hip Hop Hollywood’ Season 2 Super Duper Trailer

Our favorite train wreck, VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, is coming back! And from the looks of the newly released super trailer, it’s going to be an explosive season.

Most of the entire gang is back – Ray J, Princess Love, Teairra Mari, Hazel E, Moniece, Omarion, Apryl Jones, Fizz, Souljah Boy, Nia Riley and Nikki Muddaris – with a few new faces to join in the debauchery. Here’s a taste of everything coming up just based on the trailer:

1. Everybody’s friends! This includes Teairra Mari and Princess Love, the two women who fought over Ray J. Teairra is also friends with Hazel again. What a difference a season makes, right? But will they stay friends?

2. Moniece is dating someone new, but we’ve seen this guy time and time again on Love and Hip Hop New York. We’re sure she’ll be in for a wild ride with Rich Dollaz.

3. This season will be the first of the Love and Hip Hop franchise to feature gay men in a relationship.

4. Princess Love and Ray J are on the outs. She’s grown tired of his after-party antics, like partying with strippers in private rooms.

5. Fizz has a talk with Moniece’s mother, and he finally understands why Moniece hasn’t always been a presence in their son’s life.

6. Fizz has still been dating Nikki, but he’s got an “appetizer” on the side.

7. Souljah Boy is cheating on Nia, and the new girl, of course, has to tell Nia all about it.

8. Omarion and Apryl might have the most stable relationship in all of Love and Hip Hop history, and their love for each other shows.

The new season of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood starts Monday, September 7 at 8 p.m. on VH1. Until then, watch the trailer below.

was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 29, 2015

