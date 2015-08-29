Ken Griffey Jr. Recreates 1989 Rookie Card in Macklemore’s ‘Downtown’ Video

Rappers are known for repping their hometowns to the core, and Macklemore just proved that Seattle is always on his mind by recreating Ken Griffey Jr.’s 1989 rookie baseball card.

The video for “Downtown” hit the Internet yesterday, with many baseball fans getting a sense of nostalgia after seeing Griffey’s popular 1989 Upper Deck rookie card being recreated 26 years later.

Griffey spent the first ten years of his career with the Seattle Mariners. MLB fans will remember that during the ‘93 Home Run Derby, Griffey hit the warehouse behind the right field wall, and is still the only player to ever do so solidifying his legendary status.

Macklemore has been in the studio for the better part of the last two years trying to make an album that will live up to the hype and attention that The Heist did in 2012.

After releasing “Growing Up,” an ode to his daughter, a few weeks ago, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have a potential hit single with “Downtown.” It’s a bluesy record filled with horns that stays very true to the Macklemore brand and the Ryan Lewis sound. It sounds like they may another “Thrift Shop” on their hands.

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 29, 2015

