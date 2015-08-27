CLOSE
Serena’s Friends Approve Of Her Relationship With Drake

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Drake and Serena Williams rekindled relationship is heating up and even her friends approve.

E! news reports, despite Drake’s reputation for wifing strippers, Serena’s friends actually love him. Drake’s multiple appearances at her tennis matches everywhere from Wimbledon to Cincinnati more than prove that he’s a very supportive boyfriend. So cute!

She also graced the cover of the New York Times Magazine for a piece appropriately called “The Greatest.”

Instagram Photo

In the piece she acknowledges that she knows what she means for Black people but ultimately she just wants to win.

*Cue Drake’s song “Legend” when you see this cover.*

‘‘I play for me but I also play and represent something much greater than me. I embrace that. I love that. I want that. So ultimately, when I am out there on the court, I am playing for me.’’

Meanwhile, Common (Serena’s ex BAE) had this to say about her relationship with Drizzy.

Serena’s Friends Approve Of Her Relationship With Drake was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close