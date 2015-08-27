Drake and Serena Williams rekindled relationship is heating up and even her friends approve.
E! news reports, despite Drake’s reputation for wifing strippers, Serena’s friends actually love him. Drake’s multiple appearances at her tennis matches everywhere from Wimbledon to Cincinnati more than prove that he’s a very supportive boyfriend. So cute!
She also graced the cover of the New York Times Magazine for a piece appropriately called “The Greatest.”
In the piece she acknowledges that she knows what she means for Black people but ultimately she just wants to win.
*Cue Drake’s song “Legend” when you see this cover.*
‘‘I play for me but I also play and represent something much greater than me. I embrace that. I love that. I want that. So ultimately, when I am out there on the court, I am playing for me.’’
Meanwhile, Common (Serena’s ex BAE) had this to say about her relationship with Drizzy.
1 of 19
1. Wimbledon Championship Dinner
Who knew that Serena Williams was such a fashion phenom?! From her own clothing line on HSN to the way she slays a red carpet, we've got our eyes on this fashionista! Check out some of her most stunning looks off the court.
2 of 19
2. A gift from Carolina Wozniacki
3 of 19
3. And I Got All My Sisters With Me
4 of 19
4. Sister Sister
5 of 19
5. Crop Top
6 of 19
6. Leopard Love
7 of 19
7. VOGUE
8 of 19
8. Look Back At It
9 of 19
9. Lady In Red
10 of 19
10. Serena's Spring Collection
11 of 19
11. Paris, Straight Flexin'
12 of 19
12. Venus & Serena's Arena
13 of 19
13. Wearing Her Own Designs
14 of 19
14. Yassss Jumpsuit!
15 of 19
15. Mellow Yellow
16 of 19
16. Serena's Clothing Line On HSN
17 of 19
17. Serena's Fashion Gold
18 of 19
18. All Black Everything
19 of 19
19. Lace Love
Serena’s Friends Approve Of Her Relationship With Drake was originally published on hellobeautiful.com