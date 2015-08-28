Kobe And Shaq Squash Their Beef

In the early 2000’s, the Lakers owned the NBA. Kobe and Shaq were an indomitable force for nearly a decade by bringing the city of L.A. three championship rings. Despite their overwhelming dominance, egos crushed their relationship and ultimately resulted in Shaq chucking deuces to the city of Hollywood. Now, after nearly 10 years, Shaq and Kobe will speak on their differences next Monday on ‘The Big Podcast With Shaq’ (Aug. 31).

Lakernation had a snippet of their interview up and highlighted Shaq’s reasoning for leaving the Lakers. “A lot of stuff was said out of the heat of the moment,” O’Neal said. “I guarantee I don’t remember a lot of stuff that they said because I changed my thought process.

“I was an idiot when I was a kid… I think having our debates within the press was something I wish would’ve been avoided, but it did kind of create this whirlwind around us as a team with myself and Shaq and the press and the media that just put so much pressure on us as an organization.”

With Shaq enjoying retirement, and Bryant vying for another crack at the playoffs, this convo should be interesting.

Carl Lamarre

