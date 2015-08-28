Young R&B trailblazer August Alsina has spent much of 2015 growing his already-massive fan base by hitting stages around the world to perform music from his 2014 debut album Testimony and now he’s ready to follow up with a brand new project.

Earlier this summer to the pleasure of his fans, August confirmed that his sophomore album will be titled This Thing Called Life and also revealed that he’s been hard at work in the studio putting together a body of work that accurately reflects his growth both as an artist and as a young Black man living in today’s society.

August has consistently been dropping hints that new music was on the way sooner than later and today, he kept good on his promise to deliver new sounds in 2015 by announcing the second single off of his upcoming album through his social media accounts.

The single is titled “Why I Do It” and features Augusts’ fellow New Orleans connect Lil Wayne, who will be hosting his first annual Weezyana Fest in NOLA just as the song is released on August 28. This will be the second time the two have teamed up on wax this year and serves as the follow up single to “Hip Hop,” which August released earlier in 2015 as the lead single off of This Thing Called Life.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

August Alsina Reveals His Type Of Eye Disease [Exclusive Interview]

#FlashbackFriday: See August Alsina’s Impressive Llyod YouTube Cover Before He Was Famous

Stalley ft. Rick Ross & August Alsina – “One More Shot” [MUSIC]

August Alsina Reportedly Wants To Continue Touring After 3 Day Coma

August Alsina Announces Second Single From His Sophmore Album Titled “Why I Do It” Featuring Lil Wayne was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 27, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: