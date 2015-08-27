A woman who says she dated Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose for 2 years is now suing him behind accusations that he drugged and gang raped her back in 2013.

The woman, who has been identified only as “Jane Doe” thus far, is making some very explosive claims implicating Derrick Rose in several incidents leading up to a sexual assault that took place in her home, according to reports from TMZ.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says she and Rose dated from 2011 to 2013. During that time, Rose allegedly tried to pressure her to masturbate in front of him, allow him to have sex with her friends and engage in group sex with strangers, all of which she says she refused.

Despite her refusal to engage in explicit sexual activity at the alleged request of Rose, the woman says they continued to date until fall of 2013 when the alleged gang rape occurred

Rose’s accuser says the two continued to date until August 2013, when Rose and two friends, Ryan Allen and Randall Hampton (who is also Rose’s personal manager), invited her to Rose’s Beverly Hills house. She says there, they slipped a drug into her drink with the aim of raping her. The plaintiff says she escaped the house with a friend, but later that night, Rose and his friends broke into her apartment and gang raped her while she was incapacitated. She says she remembers only “flashes” of the incident, but can remember the defendants forcibly raping her.

The woman says it took her 2 years to come forward with the allegations because she was ashamed and worried about what her “conservative” family would think. She is reportedly seeking unspecified damages.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Derrick Rose Drops LeBron James And The Cavs With A Last Second Shot

Derrick Rose Impresses In His First Playoff Game Since 2012

Derrick Rose Details Why Tupac Shakur’s Message Resonates With Him

Derrick Rose Memes

Woman Allegedly Accuses Derrick Rose Of Drugging & Gang Raping Her In Explosive Lawsuit was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 27, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: