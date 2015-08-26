CLOSE
Janet Jackson Pens Touching Message To Aaliyah On The Anniversary Of Her Death

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Fans and celebs all over the world celebrated the life of Aaliyah yesterday on the anniversary of her tragic death.

Janet Jackson, a close friend of the late singer, posted a touching message to Aaliyah on her Instagram page that reads, “What I shared with you was sacred and everlasting N it’s pure + it will endure I love you Aaliyah J.”

Aaliyah famously paid tribute to Janet Jackson at MTV’s ICON event in 2001.

Her legacy continues to live on through her music and movies.

We miss you Aaliyah!

