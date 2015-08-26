Killer Mike: ‘Rihanna Is The New Tupac’

Killer Mike recently weighed in on whether or not he believes Kanye West is the “greatest living rock star in the world.”

During an interview with British graffiti artist and political activist Banksy for The Guardian, Killer Mike threw in an unlikely comparison.

“Kanye [West] is amazing and may be the greatest rock star in the world but Rihanna is the new Tupac (in feminist form), and as much as I love rock, ain’t nobody do it like Pac! Ri-Ri rules in my book,” the Georgia rapper says.

Elsewhere in the interview, Killer Mike and fellow Run The Jewels member EL-P discussed whether they’d prefer to be known as a great artist or nice person.

“I don’t know what the hell the future brings,” Killer Mike says. “If I did, I would play the lotto and win the mega millions and buy toy cars, real muscle cars, sneakers and art. I cannot lie: as good as it feels to get my deserved props, the best part of reading social media after I meet folks is reading: ‘Mike was a nice guy.’ I believe being honourable lasts longer than rapping good.”

“Interesting question,” EL-P says. “We all want recognition and validation to an extent for our art, but greatness as a trade for decency is a risky proposition. In my life I try to leave the people I encounter with the feeling that they have been respected and treated with warmth and appreciation. Being known as honorable is way more important to me. But being that my career is in the public and my personal relationships are ultimately private, I suppose, for the sake of the question, being considered a great artist publicly means a bit more than being considered a nice guy publicly. Although I like to think I am thought of in that way. Point being, I don’t get paid to be a nice guy, I just try to be one.”

To read the full interview, please visit The Guardian.

