‘Straight Outta Compton’ Stars Jason Mitchell & Corey Hawkins May Join Forces In New King Kong Film

There may be more good news in store for Straight Outta Compton‘s Jason Mitchell. The actor is currently in talks to join the cast of the action flick Kong: Skull Island, according to The Wrap.

Mitchell, who played Eazy-E, will join in Straight Outta Compton co-star Corey Hawkins, Tom Hiddleston, and Brie Larson to the Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed film. The plot will tell the story of how the gorilla monster became King Kong.

The stars’ characters are not confirmed as the movie is still in pre-production, but it’s slated for release in 2017.

Ariel Cherie Posted August 26, 2015

