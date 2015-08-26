CLOSE
National
Home

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Stars Jason Mitchell & Corey Hawkins May Join Forces In New King Kong Film

0 reads
Leave a comment
Straight Outta Compton - Special Screening

Source: Tristan Fewings / Getty

There may be more good news in store for Straight Outta Compton‘s Jason Mitchell. The actor is currently in talks to join the cast of the action flick Kong: Skull Island, according to The Wrap.

Mitchell, who played Eazy-E, will join in Straight Outta Compton co-star Corey HawkinsTom Hiddleston, and Brie Larson to the Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed film. The plot will tell the story of how the gorilla monster became King Kong.

The stars’ characters are not confirmed as the movie is still in pre-production, but it’s slated for release in 2017.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

The Cast Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Explain That Racist Casting

CNN Notes No Violence Occurred At ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Screenings

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Lands Another Historic Honor From The African American Film Critics Association

Watch Ice Cube & The Stars Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Rap Together

 

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Stars Jason Mitchell & Corey Hawkins May Join Forces In New King Kong Film was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jason Mitchell , Straight Outta Compton

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close