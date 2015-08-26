Michael Vick Is Now A Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

Giants fans groan when they think about post-prison Michael Vick‘s peak. It’s when he led the Eagles to a 21-point comeback during a regular season that ended with a punt returned for a touchdown, Tom Coughlin‘s face flushed red and Giants fans crushed.

What’s comforting to New York is how it was a short peak. Afterward, Vick went into a career purgatory that unjustly made him Geno Smith‘s backup. However, Vick’s jaw isn’t broken and he still has a job in the NFL. Vick, formerly Madden‘s cheat code, has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL.com.

“There’s not a throw on the field he can’t make from an arm-strength-standpoint, he’s a very experienced guy at what he does at this point in his career,” head coach Mike Tomlin, said to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “And obviously the mobility is still unique even at 35.”

Vick has been brought in to replace the backup quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, who dislocated a finger during a preseason game against the Packers (the same game Jordy Nelson tore his ACL).

The Steelers’ new addition shouldn’t change things all that much. Ben Roethlisberger is still the man in Pittsburgh, and he’s coming off what’s statistically the best season of his career. Vick only adds extra cushion.

