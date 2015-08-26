Janet Jackson Wrote A Letter To Aaliyah On The Anniversary Of Her Death

Aug. 25 is a bitter date every year. It’s when, at only 22 years old, Aaliyah died in the horrific plane crash. This year is the 14th anniversary of her death.

Today, saw a slew of tributes from fans. Janet Jackson is one of them. On Twitter, she shared a personal handwritten letter to remember Baby Girl.

I know u r there shining down on me. #ConversationsInACafe pic.twitter.com/5YvSSttV1I — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) August 25, 2015

“What I shared with u ever sacred everlasting N it’s pure + it will endure. I love u Aaliyah.#RIP,” the letter says.

Aaliyah and Jackson were both genre-warping artists during their creative primes. Baby Girl was successfully experimenting with acid house and electronica before she passed. She cited Jackson as one of her main influences.

bjosephsny Posted August 25, 2015

