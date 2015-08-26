CLOSE
Janet Jackson Wrote A Letter To Aaliyah On The Anniversary Of Her Death

Aaliyah Fans Sign Mural In Tribute

Source: Steve Grayson / Getty

Aug. 25 is a bitter date every year. It’s when, at only 22 years old, Aaliyah died in the horrific plane crash. This year is the 14th anniversary of her death.

Today, saw a slew of tributes from fans. Janet Jackson is one of them. On Twitter, she shared a personal handwritten letter to remember Baby Girl.

“What I shared with u ever sacred everlasting N it’s pure + it will endure. I love u Aaliyah.#RIP,” the letter says.

Aaliyah and Jackson were both genre-warping artists during their creative primes. Baby Girl was successfully experimenting with acid house and electronica before she passed. She cited Jackson as one of her main influences.

