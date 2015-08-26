Here’s Who Will Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards

We already heard that The Weeknd is performing “Can’t Feel My Face.” Who else will be performing at the Miley Cyrus-hosted MTV Video Music Awards? The full list (barring surprises, which the VMAs are known for) is here. The slate includes:

Demi Lovato , who currently has another Top 20 hit in “Cool For The Summer”

, who currently has another Top 20 hit in “Cool For The Summer” A$AP Rocky , who dropped his sophomore album last spring.

, who dropped his sophomore album last spring. Pharrell . “Finna Get Loose” never got hot but who knows what he’ll perform?

. “Finna Get Loose” never got hot but who knows what he’ll perform? Tori Kelly , who proved again that she was an excellent singer at the BET Awards

, who proved again that she was an excellent singer at the BET Awards Twenty One Pilots, who have that teenage heartthrob lane covered.

And that’s it. Just six scheduled performers. The four-hour BET Awards ought to take cues from the VMAs’ brevity.

Kanye West will get the Vanguard Award and Cyrus will have some shenanigans in store. Watch it unfold this Sunday.

