27 Years Later, N.W.A. Earns First Top-40 Hit On The Billboard Charts

N.W.A.’s Straight Outta Compton biopic has been shattering expectations at the box office since its release, and it’s now shedding light on the group’s music.

For the first time ever, the hit song “Straight Outta Compton,” has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, at number 38. The successful feat comes 27 years after the song was initially released.

Aside from the song, the album of the same name is climbing the charts, and currently sits at number 4, with Dr. Dre’s Compton sitting at number 3. Apple fans are also showing love to the legendary album as it’s currently listed as number 9 among the most popular albums.

The success of the single and album come after the movie’s debuting weekend pulling in $56.1 million, with nearly half of that taken in on the first day. Dr. Dre’s accompanying album also saw some well-deserved success by selling almost 300,000 copies in one week. The movie continued to show strong numbers as it took the top spot at the box office for the second week in a row, bringing in another $27 million.

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 26, 2015

