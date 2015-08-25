CLOSE
National
‘Empire’ Is Reportedly Being Sued For $500 Million

Empire TV Show

It looks as though there maybe some legal trouble on the horizon for FOX’s hit television show, Empire.

According to new reports on TMZ, an individual by the name of Jon Astor-White is suing the show’s executive producers Danny Strong and Lee Daniels, as well as Imagine Entertainment and 21st Century Fox, for allegedly “stealing his idea.” He claims that he pitched a show called King Solomon in 2007 that heavily resembles the themes of Empire.

Astor-White says that his show would have focused on “a record executive and his family and their battle over control of the company.” He also says that it would have starred Richard Roundtree.

It’s reported that Astor-White had already named off a list of people he wanted to star in the show, including Diahann CarrollAlicia KeysKanye WestJohn GoodmanGeorge Hamilton and Angie Dickinson.

Astor-White reportedly described his show as “the style and elegance of ‘Dynasty’ meets ‘The Sopranos’ with a sprinkling of ‘The Godfather.’”

Astor-White is seeking $500 million, plus additional damages.

