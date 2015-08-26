Kanye West will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at this year’s MTV VMAs, according to Complex.

We’re sure the rapper-producer won’t be upset about getting the lifetime achievement award, as he’ll be in great company along with Beyonce, LL Cool J, Justin Timberlake, and others.

This won’t be the first time West will touch the Video Vanguard award. He presented it to Hype Williams when the director earned it in 2006— he’s also directed nine of West’s music videos. Take a look at the Hype Williams-directed “Runaway” below.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air this Sunday, August 30 at 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

White House Petition Asks Kanye West To Drop ‘SWISH’ Next Friday

DONDA Announces Summer Ends Festival With Kanye West

Kanye West TV Show A Possibility For Vice

A Kanye West & Rihanna Tour Might Be In The Works

Kanye West To Receive MTV Video Vanguard Award This Sunday was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 26, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: