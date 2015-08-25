Zoe Kravitz Says Lisa Bonet Is ‘Disgusted And Concerned’ By Cosby Allegations

We’ve all kind of wondered what former Cosby Show cast member Lisa Bonet thought about Bill Cosby’s sexual assault allegations, with now more than 40 accusers. Her daughter, Zoe Kravitz let the cat out of the bag when she sat down with the The Guardian to give a little insight into the mind of the enigmatic actress.
Kravitz says that while her mother hasn’t really given a complete stance on the situation, she does feel the same as the majority of the public.
“She hasn’t, she really hasn’t [talked],” Kravitz said. “She’d plead the fifth, even to me. I think she’s just staying out of it. She’s just as disgusted and concerned as everyone else is, but I don’t think she has any insight. It’s news to her as well.”
Bonet starred as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1991 (she was also on Cosby’s A Different World for one season). It was known that Cosby was very strict when it came to the actors on his show. Bonet became pregnant during her time on A Different World, and he would not let her continue on the show because he did not think a pregnant college student would seem “wholesome” at the time. She returned to The Cosby Show shortly after giving birth, but was ultimately fired in 1991 due to “creative differences.” Many speculated Cosby was too controlling over Bonet’s career, and with all of the allegations, fans wondered if there was another reason behind her departure.
Kravitz says this wasn’t the case, and her mother would have stood up for herself if anything happened between her and Cosby.
“She’s a very straightforward person,” Kravitz continued. “If there was something she felt the world needed to know that would help this case or help any women who had been abused, she would say something.”
Other co-stars of The Cosby Show have also spoken out about the allegations. Joseph C. Phillips, who played Martin Kendall (Denise’s husband), believes the allegations are true. Phylicia Rashad said the accusers were destroying Cosby’s legacy.
Zoe Kravitz Says Lisa Bonet Is ‘Disgusted And Concerned’ By Cosby Allegations was originally published on theurbandaily.com