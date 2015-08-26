‘Unsung’ This Week: Everyone Wanted To Marry Al B. Sure, Even Faith Evans

Al B. Sure helped popularize the New Jack swing sound in R&B, and his story will be featured on the next episode of TV One‘s Unsung.

Talk about luck! Albert Joseph Brown III, known to fans as Al B. Sure, won first place in a singing competition held by the one and only Quincy Jones, and went on to work for the legendary producer. He released his debut album, In Effect Mode in 1988, which spawned the mega hit, “Night and Day.” No girl could escape Al B. Sure mania in the ’80s, and every teen wanted to marry him, even young soon-to-be houshold names, Faith Evans and Kelly Price.

Sure was quickly catapulted into stardom when his debut album went triple-platinum, and he gained a ton of award nominations. During the height of his fame he also showed off his acting chops, appearing on shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and behind the scenes as executive producer on an HBO comedy special with Jamie Foxx.

The Jersey-born singer wasn’t selfish about sharing his talents with budding artists. He helped groom new singers in the business, such as Jodeci – he penned songs for the group – and a young Tevin Campbell.

His last album, Honey I’m Home was released in 2009 to lukewarm reception. Sure can currently be heard on his own iHeartRadio station morning show, and he still tours around the country with other R&B acts.

Watch a preview below, and catch the full episode of Unsung Wednesday on TV One at 8pm EST.

Ariel Cherie Posted August 26, 2015

