Jon Stewart Gets Slammed By John Cena On Raw

Jon Stewart‘s post-Daily Show life has taken him to the WWE ring. He feuded with Seth Rollins, hosted SummerSlam on Sunday and, in a heel turn, teamed up with Rollins to do this to John Cena:

It’s a very interesting career choice; you have to imagine Jon Stewart is doing this out of genuine interest since he has nothing to promote right now.

Stewart returned again to Raw tonight, and this time he showed that his 52-year-old body is not a fragile one. He explained to Cena that he simply didn’t want him to tie Ric Flair‘s record of 16 title reigns. Cena, unmoved, hit Stewart with his finisher, the Attitude Adjustment. Does anybody have getting bodyslammed as part of their retirement bucket list?

bjosephsny Posted August 25, 2015

