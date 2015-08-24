These Pics Of Drake & Serena Williams Kissing Totally Prove They’re Dating

The rumors are true. Drake and Serena Williams are officially dating and here are the pics to prove it.

Drizzy and Serena were photoed kissing while on a date at the Sotto restaurant in downtown Cincinnati after Serena won the WTA tournament with Drake cheering in the audience. They were allegedly spotted kissing earlier this year after Serena’s Wimbledon win.

According to TMZ, the new couple shared a private room in the back of the luxurious eatery and were joined by six people with whom they shared shots of tequila.

Drake is a self-proclaimed lover of thick women so it’s no surprise he set his sights on the baddest woman on the planet.

We knew it was only a matter of time before someone snatched up our boo and his beard. He was pretty irresistible, just check out this gallery of his beardiest moments:

