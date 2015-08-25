Is 50 Cent Working On A ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Sequel?

Since the release of Straight Outta Compton, rumors have quickly circulated that there is a sequel in the works, and who else but 50 Cent to go ahead and get the job done?

The Power actor is known to be the mind behind the hit series on Starz, as well as the star of his own biopic Get Rich or Die Tryin‘. He teased the idea that he may be working on the sequel to the box office smash on his Instagram.

No confirmations have been made as of yet, but will 50 surpass the success of Straight Outta Compton? Stay tuned.

