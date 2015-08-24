Last month Drake scorched Meek Mill when he rapped, “No woman ever had me star struck,” despite being known for simping over some of the most popular women in pop culture.

Apparently he’s swung back around to Serena Williams as the two were spotted allegedly making out at a fancy restaurant named Sotto in downtown Cincinnati. The pair are in town for Serena’s WTA tournament, which she dominated.

TMZ Sports reports that the two had a private room in the back of the restaurant and couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

This isn’t the first time the two have been linked, as Serena was the source of Drake’s 2012 beef with Common, and he shot back at the Chicago rapper in his verse on “Stay Schemin.”

Drake had scathing bars like “Shawty wanna tell me secrets ’bout a rap n-gga, I tell that b-tch it’s more attractive when you hold it down.” Even with Common responding with clever lines like, “You ain’t wet nobody, n-gga, you Canada dry,” on his “Stay Schemin” remix, he was still no match for the 6 God.

Although Serena wasn’t with Drake shooting in the gym, he’s still winning.

Drake And Serena Williams Caught Making Out At Restaurant was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 24, 2015

