Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker is ready to broaden his legendary acting career even further. He’ll be making his Broadway debut in the Eugene O’Neill play, Hughie, next spring.

Hughie is set in a New York City hotel lobby, and Whitaker will play Erie Smith, a drunkard who frequents the hotel and reminisces on his youth with the hotel’s clerk. It will be open in limited engagement next week. The play first debuted in 1964, but went through a revival in 1996 starring Al Pacino.

If you can’t wait until spring 2016 to see Hughie, you can catch him in Southpaw, in theaters now.

Forest Whitaker To Make Broadway Debut Next Year was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 25, 2015

