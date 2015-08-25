Peyton Manning Admits That 2011 Neck Surgery Left Him With No Feeling In His Fingertips

Since returning from a career-threatening surgery back in 2011, Peyton Manning has remained quiet in revealing any details on his recovery.

He managed to regain his talent and become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL again, and he now feels comfortable enough to admit that he has no feelings in his fingertips.

In an interview with MMQB’s Peter King, Manning admits, “I can’t feel anything in my fingertips. It’s crazy. I’ve talked to a doctor recently who said, Don’t count on the feeling coming back. It was hard for me for about two years, because one doctor told me I could wake up any morning and it might come back. So you wake up every day thinking, Today’s the day! Then it’s not.”

The admission is twofold in that it explains why Peyton struggles at times, like being blown out in the Super Bowl by 35 points, but also makes it even more amazing how he manages to be one of the league’s best.

Manning has thrown 131 touchdowns against 36 interceptions as a Bronco. In 2013, he set the NFL record for touchdown passes and yards in a single season and also won the NFL’s MVP award.

While many wrote Peyton off after the 2011 series, it’s clear he’s got more fuel in the tank.

