We were thrilled to find out that Mike Epps will play Richard Pryor in an upcoming biopic, and Epps couldn’t be more excited himself. The actor-comedian says that he is “humbly nervous” to play the legendary comic.

According to ABC Radio, though Epps is anxious about the role, he hasn’t done much to prepare for it.

“Richard Pryor, man, this is a role of a lifetime, right here,” he says. “And I’m very humbly nervous. You get scared when you have to approach the greats.” Epps says he can’t do much to prepare for the role. “It’s a very spiritual quest. There’s no way to prepare for it. It’s something that you have to do. And it’s something that has to be in you and something that has to be a part of your repertoire; what you do,” he explains. “Because you know, in the whole auditioning process it was like, ‘I can’t really prepare for this. I have to just do it. I’m either him or I’m not.’”

Epps is currently starring in Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse, and he promises that this season will be even better than its first.

“This season is gonna be a little bit more exciting than last season,” Epps teases. “The stories are a little bit more twisty and unravel-y and a lot of surprises.”

Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said? is still in pre-production, and according to IMDB, Eddie Murphy and Kate Hudson are rumored to star in the Lee Daniels production, along with Epps and Oprah Winfrey.

Mike Epps Is 'Humbly Nervous' To Play Richard Pryor In Upcoming Biopic

Ariel Cherie Posted August 25, 2015

