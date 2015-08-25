As Straight Outta Compton continues to get rave reviews and pull in record-breaking numbers, the uncovering of Dr. Dre’s abusive past has left a dark cloud looming around the movie and Dre’s accompanying album, Compton.

Even after Dre released an apology, Michel’le (one of Dre’s accusers) doesn’t accept. In an interview with 5Live radio’s Dotun Adebayo, she said. “I don’t really think it’s a sincere apology.”

She continued: “I didn’t ask for a public apology and I think if he is going to apologize he should do it individually. To just group us like we are nothing and nobody—I just don’t think it’s sincere, treat us like we have names. He’s selling a movie. I just think it’s good PR at the moment.”

Dre’s statement addressed his past: “Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

Michel’le is an R&B singer who was in a relationship with Dre for six years in the early ’90s. They have a son together, Marcel. Dr. Dre’s first accuser was Dee Barnes, whose story came to light when it was discovered that Dr. Dre’s assault against her was omitted from the Straight Outta Compton script.

Apple also issued a statement, stating that the company stands behind the belief that Dre is a changed man. Apple acquired Beats for $3 billion last year.

Michel'le On Dr. Dre's Abuse Apology: "I Don't Think It's Sincere"

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 25, 2015

