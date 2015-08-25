‘Straight Outta Compton’ Lands Historic Honor From The African American Film Critics Association

The acclaim for the box-office smash, Straight Outta Compton just won’t quit. The N.W.A. biopic dominated the box office for the second consecutive weekend in a row, bringing in another $27 million. Not only is the film educating a new generation of hip-hop fans, it also brings to light the violent era of police brutality in the ’90s, that is eerily similar to today’s current racial climate. Thanks to the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), Straight Outta Compton will be honored for it’s contribution to hip-hop cinema.

AAFCA will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Boyz n the Hood and New Jack City next year, with a special event, the “AAFCA’s Celebration of Hip-Hop Cinema.”

Shawn Edwards, AAFCA co-founder and FOX TV critic, explains: “The influence Hip-Hop has had on Hollywood has never been fully realized or celebrated. The genius and power of the culture has helped to produce a new genre of cinema and introduced the world to a new crop of filmmakers who all had new stories from a different perspective to share. It has more than paid off financially and critically.”

In addition to the hip-hop celebration, the organization will also honor John Singleton, Jeff Clanagan, Manohla Dargis, LeBron James and Plan B as recipients of the 2016 AAFCA Special Achievement Awards.

“Our 2016 class of honoreees merit special recognition for their consistent excellence in promoting the cinematic arts,” says AAFCA President and co-founder, Gil Robertson. “Each of them are to be admired and AAFCA looks forward to paying tribute to their careers.”

AAFCA’s Special Achievement Awards will be presented at an annual ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. Established in 2013, the AAFCA is the largest Black film critics’ organization in the world.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Takes Top Spot At Box Office For A Second Week

Which ‘Power’ Character Are You? [QUIZ]

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Landed Eazy-E Role Without Even Showing Up To His Audition [EXCLUSIVE]

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Lands Historic Honor From The African American Film Critics Association was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted August 25, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: