The Taylor Swift brigade is still growing despite her run-in with Nicki Minaj last month. Swift’s 1989 tour is still going strong and continued its Staples Center residency on Saturday.

Like in many of her performances, Swift decided to bring out some special guests. It was as if she was trying to convert the entirety of Black America to her side this time: R&B legend Mary J. Blige, great comedian Chris Rock and Orange Is The New Black‘s Uzo Aduba joined her on stage.

Other than trying to dance, Mary J. Blige could really do no wrong when she took the stage with Swift. She certainly made the most of her time on stage, performing “Family Affair” and “Doubt.”

Taylor singing the intro to ‘Doubt’ by @maryjblige before bringing her out as a special guest! #1989TourLA pic.twitter.com/s2u0HJjMcN — Taylor Swift NZ (@TSwiftNZ) August 23, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Aduba was pretty cool, too. She captured some hearts in Staples Center when she performed “White Horse.”

Rock didn’t do much of anything other than do a model walk on stage. But he’s Chris Rock, so it’s fine.

Swift’s world tour is a lengthy conquest. She’ll be on the road until December.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Meek Mill Calls Out Drake Again & Apologizes To Nicki On Stage During VA Concert [Video]

Taylor Swift And Nicki Minaj Spar On Twitter Over VMA Nominations

“I Missed The Point:” Taylor Swift Apologizes To Nicki Minaj & She Accepts

Chris Rock, Uzo Aduba And Mary J. Blige Are Part Of Team Taylor Swift was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted August 25, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: