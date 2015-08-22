Dr. Dre‘s public image worsened when Dee Barnes posted her heart-wrenching essay about her assault at his hands. That and Straight Outta Compton cutting out Barnes assault in favor of flippant misogyny (the “Bye Felicia” hotel scene) put Dre and the film creators in the middle of a maelstrom.

Dre had already commented on his past misogyny for Rolling Stone, saying, “I made some f**king horrible mistakes in my life. I was young, f**king stupid.” The legendary producer talked about it again in a statement issued to the New York Times. These are probably the most direct comments he’s ever had about the allegations:

Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.

Dre is also a business man now, which means his public perception can affect the money. Apple’s money, to be specific. However, the organization decided to defend its top consultant.

Dre has apologized for the mistakes he’s made in the past and he’s said that he’s not the same person that he was 25 years ago. We believe his sincerity and after working with him for a year and a half, we have every reason to believe that he has changed.

Will this make the controversy die down? We’ll see…

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Landed Eazy-E Role Without Even Showing Up To His Audition [EXCLUSIVE]

The Cast Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Explain That Racist Casting

Dee Barnes’ Assault By Dr. Dre Was Omitted From ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Script

Dr. Dre Apologizes For His Misogynistic Past In ‘New York Times’ Piece was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted August 21, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: