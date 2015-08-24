Sorry Jay Z and Beyonce, LaLa and Carmelo Anthony are officially our new favorite celeb couple. The adorable Mr and Mrs. took to Instagram to subliminally dispel rumors LaLa had cheated on Carmelo with rapper Maino.

The day before, Instagram user “iluvpatricele” commented under a photo of LaLa accusing the TV host turned actress of being a “homewrecker” after she claims LaLa slept at Maino’s house following a movie date.

Maino also responded to the chatter on IG,

And there you have it folks. Another cheating rumor demolished.

LaLa & Carmelo’s Perfect Response To Cheating Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com