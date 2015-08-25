After much controversy around Nicki Minaj‘s ridiculous bent over wax figure, Madame Tussaud announced they are going to make sure they have adequate staff to “monitoring guest behavior” and the “figure is redesigned” to avoid any inappropriate behavior.
In case you haven’t been on the blogs lately, you may be asking yourself what inappropriate behavior? See below.
(And that’s one of the cleaner ones)
Outspoken femcee Azealia Banks took to Twitter last weekend to denounce the figure, tweeting:
We find it equally as ridiculous Madame Tussaud decided to portray Nicki in such a compromising position in the first place.
Do you think Madame Tussaud knew exactly what they were doing when they debuted the scandalous figure?
INSTADAILY: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Photos
1. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have been flaunting their love all over Instagram and even though we're kinda tired of them, we can't front — they're super cute.
2. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
A glimpse into their life.
3. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Down to ride?
4. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Stop grabbing on my mink, Meek!
5. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Conversations over pasta.
6. NIcki Minaj & Meek Mill
A couple who parties together, stays together.
7. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Bang, bang!
8. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Cute couple.
9. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Watching each other's backs…sort of.
10. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
He wasn't ready.
11. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
12. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Nicki Minaj’s Bent Over Wax Figure Is Getting A Much-Needed Redesign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com