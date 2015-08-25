CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s Bent Over Wax Figure Is Getting A Much-Needed Redesign

Madame Tussaud has responded to backlash after debuting a wax figure modeled after Nicki Minaj in "Anaconda"

Madame Tussauds unveils the world's first Nicki Minaj Wax Figure In Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

After much controversy around Nicki Minaj‘s ridiculous bent over wax figure, Madame Tussaud announced they are going to make sure they have adequate staff to “monitoring guest behavior” and the “figure is redesigned” to avoid any inappropriate behavior.

In case you haven’t been on the blogs lately, you may be asking yourself what inappropriate behavior? See below.

Instagram Photo

(And that’s one of the cleaner ones)

Outspoken femcee Azealia Banks took to Twitter last weekend to denounce the figure, tweeting:

We find it equally as ridiculous Madame Tussaud decided to portray Nicki in such a compromising position in the first place.

Do you think Madame Tussaud knew exactly what they were doing when they debuted the scandalous figure?

Nicki Minaj’s Bent Over Wax Figure Is Getting A Much-Needed Redesign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

nicki minaj

