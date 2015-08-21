Stephen Curry Wants To Destroy His Brother Next Season With 50-Point Drop

Many people have become enamored with NBA MVP Stephen Curry. While the NBA champ is among the league’s best, his brother, Seth, is nothing to snooze at. Seth earned a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings thanks to his scintillating performance in this year’s summer league. We can’t wait to see the two brothers finally square off on the NBA hardwood.

During his interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Steph spoke on anxiously wanting to play against his little brother on Nov. 7. He doesn’t intend on taking it easy on the youngster when asked if he would feel bad scorching his brother for a cool 50 points.

“Not at all,” he said. “There’s already a group text message going on in our family for the first time that we play each other…We’re probably going to have 50, 60 family members try to come out to the game. It’s gonna be a lot of fun, but I’m already talking trash. I think we’re going to win by double digits, and I hope to have a couple one-on-one scenarios with Seth.”

While Steph has more fame than his brother, Seth is a very formidable player in his own right. During his senior year at Duke, Seth averaged 17.5 points per game. As for his summer league stint this year, he averaged a whopping 24.3 points per game. Hopefully, we get to see the two square up against each other one-on-one during their first matchup.

