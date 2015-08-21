Victor Cruz Hilariously Hates On Odell Beckham Jr. In New Footlocker Commercial

New York Giants fans were crushed last season when star wide receiver Victor Cruz suffered a torn patella tendon against the Eagles but were quickly reminded that his replacement, Odell Beckham Jr. could get the job done.

The two star in a Footlocker ad playing off supposed turmoil within the locker room. With fans being excited for Beckham’s youthful exuberance, is there any room for Victor’s seasoned talent?

Beckham, the 22-year-old rookie, didn’t let the pressure get to him as he had an incredible season which included that memorable one handed catch. Though Beckham’s efforts were overshadowed by the Giants’ dismal season, everyone knows he’s the one to watch… even Victor Cruz.

As Victor nears full recovery, the power shift would have to change among talented wide receivers.

We’ll have to wait until the season opener against the Cowboys on September 13 to truly find out. But, for now, check out the hilarious Foot Locker commercial above.

