CLOSE
National
Home

Victor Cruz Hilariously Hates On Odell Beckham Jr. In New Footlocker Commercial

0 reads
Leave a comment

New York Giants fans were crushed last season when star wide receiver Victor Cruz suffered a torn patella tendon against the Eagles but were quickly reminded that his replacement, Odell Beckham Jr. could get the job done.

The two star in a Footlocker ad playing off supposed turmoil within the locker room. With fans being excited for Beckham’s youthful exuberance, is there any room for Victor’s seasoned talent?

 

Beckham, the 22-year-old rookie, didn’t let the pressure get to him as he had an incredible season which included that memorable one handed catch. Though Beckham’s efforts were overshadowed by the Giants’ dismal season, everyone knows he’s the one to watch… even Victor Cruz.

As Victor nears full recovery, the power shift would have to change among talented wide receivers.

We’ll have to wait until the season opener against the Cowboys on September 13 to truly find out. But, for now, check out the hilarious Foot Locker commercial above.

Power season 2

'Power' Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes

8 photos Launch gallery

'Power' Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes

Continue reading ‘Power’ Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes

'Power' Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes

This season of Power has been amazing. Check out the most hilarious memes from season 2. We promise they'll have you rolling.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Sorry, Robert Griffin III: These Are The Top Quarterbacks In The League

Here’s A First Look At Geno Smith’s Swollen Face After The Sucker Punch

Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Quit the UCLA Football Team

Completely Unbruised Geno Smith Mean Mugs On Instagram After Locker Room Knockout

 

Victor Cruz Hilariously Hates On Odell Beckham Jr. In New Footlocker Commercial was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Footlocker , odell beckham jr , Victor Cruz

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close