Beanie Sigel Calls Meek Mill Vs. Drake Beef “Gay”

There are plenty of adjectives that can be used to describe the now-dead Meek Mill vs. Drake beef. Weak. One-Side. Disappointing. Errr…Homoerotic.

Well, a majority of people probably wouldn’t use the last word. Count former Roc-A-Fella shooter Beanie Sigel out of that majority. Sigel, who’s tied to this by affiliation because he’s also a Philly rapper, spoke up about what he thought about the whole thing on a lengthy Instagram post. You can read the whole thing below, but in short, Sigel will still bump Drake, Meek Mill needs to step his game up and AR-AB (the Philly street rhymer who Drake namedropped on “Back to Back“) needs to stay focused. In other words, “That hole situation gay.”

Now that I’ve got your attention! I think a lot of you are misinterpreting what I’m saying… See this thing bigger than Nino Brown.. First & foremost who really care about Meek & Drake rap beef…That hole situation gay.. Meek said what he said and Drake did what he did !!! Bottom line. .. I’m not choosing sides in none of this shit.. For one I can care less plus it’s none of my business. .. I know ,Why would Meek care if Drake didn’t write his own shit I don’t know.. I’m going to still bang Drake shit just like everybody else is because nobody cares point blank.. I know, why would Meek diss Ar. I don’t know… You have to choose your battles carefully and be prepared for the outcome good or bad.. But this about to move somewhere else beyond rap.. “A wise man don’t learn from his own mistakes ,he learns from the mistakes of other.. I told yall “I go through it so you WOULDN’T do it after me”. .. Somebody mite die over this stupid shit.. it won’t be Ar.,Meek, or Drake.. it’s going to be one of the entourage … Somebody going to move out to prove they loyalty to something that’s not loyal to them “stupidity ” somebody dies somebody in jail for life over what. You’ll be lucky if a n***a get you a lawyer send you some flicks & commissary money for a couple months…good luck on that dark skin Jermaine… But what do I know.. I’m just a washed up rapper right? RIGHT ! .. This the s**t that happens when you turn your back on your people… You don’t advise them on what’s right.. You Don’t tell them they acting like a sucker when they doing sucker s**t!!! Advice to @ar_ab_32 don’t fall for the banana in the tailpipe & sacrifice something or someone over this gay s**t…do your thing and get your money homie.. Advise to @meekmill tighten up your circle, Get them yes men from around you that’s not going to keep it 💯 when you make a bad decision, because we all do at times. “Gangsters f**k up”… Jay said “it’s a lesson learned even in defeat ! “I’M FOR MY CITY THAT ALL” But like I said I ain’t nobody right. RIGHT! QUIT THE BULLS**T!!

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Jay Z Reunites State Property And Defends TIDAL At His B-Sides Show

Beanie Sigel Preps Mixtape After Losing Lung In Shooting

Beanie Sigel Calls Meek Mill Vs. Drake Beef “Gay” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted August 21, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: