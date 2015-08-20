CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday KRS One!!!

All I can say is this cat is truly in my top 5 emcees of all time…..period! Happy Birthday to the Teacher’ Blast master KRS One! I can remember the first time I heard “Criminal Minded”, & I was just like….WOW. I mean that album was a dope! Then when I heard “By Any Means Necessary”, I was just like…..this guy is unreal. He had elevated his game lyrically, & put himself on an island only shared by a handful of other super dope emcees. So Happy Birthday Blastmaster, & R.I.P. Scott LaRock!! I’m OUT!!!

Photos
