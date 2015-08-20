Taraji & Jimmy Fallon’s Hilarious ‘Fast Family Feud’ Game Ended With This Awkward Moment…

We think we found someone more competitive than Jimmy Fallon. The tonight show host met his match in Taraji P. Henson.

The Empire star brought her A-game to a “Fast Family Feud” showdown, yesterday, giving Fallon the business in most of the categories (well kinda).

Before stealing Fallon’s game show title, Taraji talked about being nominated for an Emmy for her character Cookie and being caught falling asleep on set.

Catch Empire season 2 when it premieres on September 23 on FOX.

Black Excellence: Taraji, Uzo & Mo'Nique Lead Pack Of 2015 Black Emmy Nominees 1. Taraji P. Henson, "Empire" — Lead Actress, Drama
Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"
Claire Danes, "Homeland"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"
Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
Elisabeth Moss, "Mad Men"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

2. Guest Actress, Drama
Margo Martindale, "The Americans"
Diana Rigg, "Game of Thrones"
Rachel Brosnahan, "House Of Cards"
Cicely Tyson, "How To Get Away With Murder"
Allison Janney, "Masters Of Sex"
Khandi Alexander, "Scandal"

3. Supporting Actress, Drama
Other nominees include:
Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"
Lena Headey, "Game Of Thrones"
Emilia Clarke, "Game Of Thrones"
Christine Baranski, "The Good Wife"
Christina Hendricks, "Man Men"
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is The New Black"

4. Don Cheadle, "House of Lies" – Lead Actor, Comedy
Other nominees include:
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes"
Will Forte, "The Last Man On Earth"
Louis C.K., "Louie"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

5. Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" Lead Actor, Comedy Series
Other nominees include:
Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes"
Don Cheadle, "House of Lies"
Will Forte, "The Last Man on Earth"
Louis C.K., "Louie"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

6. Niecy Nash – Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Other nominees include:
Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"
Niecy Nash, "Getting On"
Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"
Allison Janney, "Mom"
Kate McKinnon "Saturday Night Live"
Gaby Hoffmann, "Transparent"
Jane Krakowski, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

7. Keegan-Michael Key, "Key & Peele," — Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy Series
Other nominees include:
Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Adam Driver, "Girls"
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Tony Hale, "Veep"

8. Queen Latifah, "Bessie" – Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Other nominees include:
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story"
Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Honorable Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Olive Kitteridge"
Emma Thompson, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street"

9. David Oyelowo, "Nightingale" — Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Other nominees include:
Timothy Hutton, "American Crime"
Ricky Gervais, "Derek Special"
Adrien Brody, "Houdini"
David Oyelowo, "Nightingale"
Richard Jenkins, "Olive Kitteridge"
Mark Rylance, "Wolf Hall"

10. "Orange Is The New Black," Outstanding Drama Series
Other nominees include:
"Better Call Saul"
"Downton Abbey"
"Game of Thrones"
"Homeland"
"House of Cards"
"Mad Men"

11. Angela Bassett, "American Horror Story: Freak Show" , Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Other nominees:
Regina King, "American Crime"
Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"
Kathy Bates, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"
Mo'Nique, "Bessie"
Zoe Kazan, "Olive Kitteridge"

12. Mo'Nique, "Bessie" – Supporting Actress, Limited Series Or Movie
Other nominees include:
Regina King, "American Crime"
Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"
Angela Bassett, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"
Zoe Kazan, "Olive Kitteridge"

13. Beyonce & Jay Z – Outstanding Special Class Program
Beyonce and Jay Z are nominated for "On The Run" on HBO

14. Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," – Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Other nominees:
Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Adam Driver, "Girls"
Keegan-Michael Key, "Key & Peele"
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
Tony Hale, "Veep"

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com