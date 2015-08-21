LeBron James is not only a business man, he’s a business, man. Besides being a walking behemoth in the sports world, LeBron has proven to be a multi-faceted figure in the world of business and entertainment. Sponsors are aware of his influence and are willing to pay him upwards of $140,000 just to have him tweet their products.

According to ESPN, a single tweet from LeBron has a media value of $139,474. He has over 23 million followers on Twitter, giving him the highest value among any U.S. sports athlete.

“We’re basically saying that the value of one LeBron tweet is worth $140,000,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “And with that, you will reach 23 million people. It would cost you five times more to reach that many people with a TV ad.”

Along with LeBron, the top five highest paid athletes per tweet includes Kevin Durant ($66,553), Kobe Bryant ($42,389), Floyd Mayweather ($34,924) and Dwight Howard ($34,290).

In terms of celebrities, according to Huffington Post, back in 2013, it was reported that Khloe Kardashian was paid $13,000 per tweet. In addition, stars like Tia Mowry was paid $6500, while Tyrese was paid $7800.

King Me: One LeBron James Tweet Will Cost You $140,000 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted August 21, 2015

