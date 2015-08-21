Russell Poole, the former Los Angeles Police Department detective who led the investigations on the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., has passed away of an apparent heart attack, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Yesterday morning (August 19), Russell Poole was meeting with detectives about a cold case when he collapsed and became unresponsive, according to a sheriff’s department official. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died, the coroner’s office said.

Poole suggested that the murder of Biggie, who was shot while leaving a Soul Train Music Awards after-party at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in March of 1997, came after a corrupt LAPD detective and Marion “Suge” Knight conspired to kill him, likely in relatalation for the murder of Tupac Shakur, who was shot six month prior in Las Vegas.

The then police chief Bernard C. Parks ordered Poole to cease his investigation, according to Billboard. In protest, Poole retired from the department in 1999.

The murders of both Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. remain unsolved.

The Notorious B.I.G. Murder Detective Russell Poole Dies was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted August 20, 2015

