It was just reported that moviegoers wouldn’t mind some extra security at movie theaters due to recent cinema shootings. Regal Cinemas will be the first theater chain to take the leap in increasing your safety.

A survey revealed that half of polled moviegoers wouldn’t mind paying a dollar or two extra for a ticket in order to be protected at theaters. Regal hasn’t shared any details about increased ticket prices, but it seems highly probable. It’s an additional service, right? According to Entertainment Weekly, the cinema giant released a statement on the new change:

“Security issues have become a daily part of our lives in America,” said the company in a statement on its website. “Regal Entertainment Group wants our customers and staff to feel comfortable and safe when visiting or working in our theatres. To ensure the safety of our guests and employees, backpacks and bags of any kind are subject to inspection prior to admission. We acknowledge that this procedure can cause some inconvenience and that it is not without flaws, but hope these are minor in comparison to increased safety.”

There have been two violent incidents this summer alone. In Lafayette, La., a man shot a woman and then committed suicide thereafter in July. The second incident occurred in Nashville, Tenn. this month, where a man maced customers and attacked them with a hatchet before he was shot and killed by police.

Not to make light of the subject, but how will we sneak snacks into the movies now? We guess it’s better to be safe, than sorry.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

AMC Theaters Introduces Super Affordable Monthly Movie Subscription Service

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Rent Out Theater For ‘Straight Outta Compton’

These Are The Black Stars Taking The Box Office For 2015

Regal Cinemas Will Start Checking All Bags For Extra Security was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 20, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: