Janet Jackson Teases A New Song From Her Album On Instagram

Janet Jackson really really wants you to have a great Thursday. The pop Queen shared a snippet of “The Great Forever,” a new song from her upcoming album. She also shared the lyrics, which confirmed the title of her album, Unbreakable.

“The Great Forever” follows in the mellow R&B mood, set by the album’s first single, “No Sleeep,” which features a verse by J. Cole.

Take a listen to the snippet here, and if you’re lucky, catch Janet on one of her tour dates in 2016.

08-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09-02 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

09-04 Edmonton, Alberta – Rexall Place

09-05 Grand Prairie, Alberta – Revolution Place

09-07 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre

09-08 Winnipeg, Manitoba – MTS Centre

09-11 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

09-12 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

09-17 Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

09-18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

09-20 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

09-23 Orlando, FL – Amway Arena

09-24 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

09-26 Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park Amphitheatre

09-27 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

09-29 Memphis, TN – Fedex Forum

09-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

10-09–10-10 Las Vegas, NV – Axis @ Planet Hollywood

10-13–10-14 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10-16 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10-17 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10-19 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

10-21–10-22 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

10-24 Salt Lake City, UT – Energy Solutions Arena

10-25 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

10-27 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

10-29 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

10-30 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

11-01 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11-03–11-04 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

11-12 Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena

01-12-2016 Portland, OR – Moda Center

01-13 Seattle, WA – KeyArena

01-15 Sacramento, CA – Sleep Train Arena

01-16 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

01-19 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena

01-21 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

01-23 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

01-24 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

01-27 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

01-29 Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

01-30 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

02-01 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

02-02 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

02-05 Detroit, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

02-06 Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Center

02-17 Newark, NY – Prudential Center

02-19 Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Events Center

02-22 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

02-24 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

02-26 Boston, MA – TD Garden

02-29 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

03-01 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

03-03 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

03-04 Winston-Salem, NC – Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03-06 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

03-08 Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

03-09 Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

