Janet Jackson Teases A New Song From Her Album On Instagram

Janet Jackson really really wants you to have a great Thursday. The pop Queen shared a snippet of “The Great Forever,” a new song from her upcoming album. She also shared the lyrics, which confirmed the title of her album, Unbreakable.
“The Great Forever” follows in the mellow R&B mood, set by the album’s first single, “No Sleeep,” which features a verse by J. Cole.
Take a listen to the snippet here, and if you’re lucky, catch Janet on one of her tour dates in 2016.
08-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09-02 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
09-04 Edmonton, Alberta – Rexall Place
09-05 Grand Prairie, Alberta – Revolution Place
09-07 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre
09-08 Winnipeg, Manitoba – MTS Centre
09-11 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
09-12 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
09-17 Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
09-18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
09-20 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
09-23 Orlando, FL – Amway Arena
09-24 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
09-26 Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park Amphitheatre
09-27 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
09-29 Memphis, TN – Fedex Forum
09-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
10-09–10-10 Las Vegas, NV – Axis @ Planet Hollywood
10-13–10-14 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10-16 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
10-17 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
10-19 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
10-21–10-22 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
10-24 Salt Lake City, UT – Energy Solutions Arena
10-25 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
10-27 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
10-29 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
10-30 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center
11-01 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
11-03–11-04 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
11-12 Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena
01-12-2016 Portland, OR – Moda Center
01-13 Seattle, WA – KeyArena
01-15 Sacramento, CA – Sleep Train Arena
01-16 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
01-19 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena
01-21 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
01-23 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
01-24 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
01-27 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
01-29 Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
01-30 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
02-01 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
02-02 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
02-05 Detroit, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills
02-06 Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Center
02-17 Newark, NY – Prudential Center
02-19 Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Events Center
02-22 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
02-24 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
02-26 Boston, MA – TD Garden
02-29 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
03-01 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
03-03 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
03-04 Winston-Salem, NC – Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03-06 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
03-08 Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
03-09 Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center
Janet Jackson Teases A New Song From Her Album On Instagram was originally published on theurbandaily.com