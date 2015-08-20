Stevie Wonder Performs A Snippet Of J.Cole’s “Wet Dreamz” In Philly [Video]

Stevie Wonder is one of the most legendary musicians of our time who has been creating audio gold for over 5 decades, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have his ear to the streets to remain up on what’s hot on today’s music scene.

To promote the final leg of his “Songs In The Key Of Life Tour,” which is appropriately themed after his 18th studio album of the same name, Stevie made his way across the northeast doing free pop-up concerts for lucky residents of select states earlier this week. He created the hashtag #AWonderMoment to spread the word about the string of free shows across social media and even brought out Philly native Jazmine Sullivan to hit the stage with him during his performance yesterday in Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park.

But that wasn’t the only unexpected surprise that Stevie had in store for the “City of Brotherly Love.”

While responding to a question from the audience on whether or not he had ever performed in 3 different cities in one day before, Stevie playfully channeled Roc Nation lyricist J.Cole with his version of the song “Wet Dreamz” off of Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive album.

First a platinum album, then a successful tour, then a collabo with Janet Jackson….and now a melodic shoutout from Stevie Wonder.

J.Cole is having the year of a lifetime.

