We’ve got to give Empire, the runaway Fox hit drama, props. If it wasn’t for the show, we might not have the new crop of TV programs starring Black actors this soon after Lee Daniels’ creation premiered. NBC just signed on to develop a new series called House of the Rising Sin executive-produced by Judy Smith, the real life inspiration behind ABC’s Scandal.

According to Deadline, House of the Rising Sin,

“is set against a backdrop of politics and the eclectic food scene and vibrant music of New Orleans and revolves around three generations of a corrupt political family which has controlled the Big Easy for decades.”

We’ll admit that we’re already intrigued by the show’s general plot. There’s no word on when the show will be ready. We’re doubtful that it will end up in the fall 2015 lineup since the new TV season is already around the corner. We’ll keep you posted on premiere dates.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Olivia Pope’s Lip Quiver From Scandal

‘It’s Handled’: Judy Smith, The Real ‘Olivia Pope’ Heads To Baltimore

Kerry Washington Lands Lead In New HBO Telepic

The Real Olivia Pope To Produce Drama Centered Around New Orleans Family & Politics was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 20, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: