Dave Chappelle Is Hitting The Road This Fall For A Comedy Tour

One of the most prolific comedians of the 2000s, Dave Chappelle is poised to make a return.

Tickets to the intimate fall tour went on sale Tuesday, with the first show slated for September 14 in Salt Lake City. The tour will wrap on October 7 in Hershey, Penn. Fans will remember that the last public show Chappelle pulled off was back in June 2014 where he did a three-night stint at Radio City and featured a surprise three-song set by Kanye West.

Chappelle has led a fairly quiet life since he turned down $50 million for a third series of his hugely successful Chappelle Show which he turned down and ventured to Africa instead. However, the ending of the decade long hiatus is welcomed by Chappelle fans across the US.

Check out when Dave is visiting your city with the fall tour dates below:

September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

September 16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

September 17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center

September 22 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

September 24 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

September 25 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theatre

September 26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

September 27 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

September 28 – New York City @ Gramercy Theatre

September 29 – New York City @ Gramercy Theatre

September 30 – New York City @ Gramercy Theatre

October 2 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater at the Oncenter

October 3 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Auditorium Theatre

October 5 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre Albany

October 6 – Reading, PA @ The Santander Performing Arts Center

October 7 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

August 20, 2015

