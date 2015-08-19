CLOSE
National
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still Gets Her Own Wheaties Box!

The 2015 ESPYS - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Leah Still keeps welcoming good news into her young life. Her last scan in July offered her a cancer-free result and now, she’s getting her own Wheaties box! If this isn’t the sweetest thing!?

Instagram Photo

Leah’s dad, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle, Devon Still shared the image on Instagram with the powerful hashtag he’s been using to document Leah’s journey, #LeahStrong. We’re so in love with Leah and her story of survival continues to be inspirational and tear jerk material to us all. She recently received

Leah was initially diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma in June 2014 and was given a 50-50 chance to live. She’s beaten those odds so far and we pray she continues to fight.

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still Gets Her Own Wheaties Box! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beuatiful news , cancer , Devon Still , Leah Still , wheaties

Photos
