Black Lives Matter Activist Shaun King Questioned About Being Black

Is Shaun King a Black man? On Wednesday afternoon (Aug 19.), The Daily Kos staff writer and #BlackLivesMatter activist came under fire thanks to a story released by the New York Daily News questioning the legitimacy of his claims of being biracial.

King was slammed by the conservative website Breitbart, for allegedly duping Oprah into giving him a full-ride scholarship to Morehouse College, which was created primarily for African Americans. The justice columnist has gone on record on numerous occasions defending his ethnicity, stating that his mother is Caucasian and that his father is African American.

On his blog, 100 Goals, King mentioned his constant bouts with racial discrimination and violence at school, most notably when he was allegedly beaten to near death by truck drivers.

“I had a dozen fights my freshman year, had a jar of tobacco spit thrown on me in the middle of the school day, and came a few feet away from being run over by a pickup truck full of guys who chased me down and nearly mauled me as I walked home from a school dance,” King wrote. “I reported it to the school, having saw each guy in the car, but they did nothing about it.”

Breitbart sought to debunk many of his claims, unearthing a police report from an incident in which King’s race is listed as “white” and his injuries as “minor.”

In addition, Breitbart reportedly obtained his birth certificate, and his father is listed as Jeffery Wayne King. A mug shot of King shows a caucasian man to match the description of the birth certificate.

King has responded to these claims by posting a bevy of tweets (35 and counting) that directly and indirectly address many of the claims leveled against him.. Check out his tweets below.

34. In closing, I'm not going to stop doing what I do, being who I am, or fighting the fights that I fight to end police brutality. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

32. Out of LOVE for my family, I've never gone public with my racial story because it's hurtful, scandalous, and it's MY STORY. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

30. I did not concoct a lie about my race to get into @Morehouse. I did not concoct a lie about my race to get an @Oprah scholarship. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

29. If you have known me from when I was in elementary school at Huntertown Elementary until now, you've known me as black or bi-racial. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

28. Some of the problem here, is that MOST of you (friend & foe alike) have only known me since the day Mike Brown was killed. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

20. My wife & I have 3 birth children, we fully adopted our niece in '03, she's 15 now, + we have custody of our 2 y/o niece, Zayah. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

22. Every mentor and coach and advisor I have, without fail, has told me NOT to respond to any of this. For weeks I've ignored it all. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

18. I've had 3 major spinal surgeries b/c of the assault. @DeacTheVillain was my best friend through 'em all. More surgeries since then. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

15. First, Breitbart has 3 main sources. Vicki Pate (a known white supremacist) and @TheBlaze & @TheDailyCaller (who we already refuted). — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015

Black Lives Matter Activist Shaun King Questioned About Being Black was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted August 20, 2015

