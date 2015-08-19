50 Cent took to his Instagram account yesterday (August 18) to offer his thoughts on Puff Daddy’s “Finna Get Loose” music video.

“That shit is like an African chant,” 50 Cent says during the short IG clip. “What the fuck is Puffy doing?”

50 Cent then directs the camera at himself while he drinks from a bottle of his endorsed EFFEN Vodka.

“I’ma have a drink to forget about this shit,” he says.

In post’s caption field, contrary to the sentiments he made earlier this week, 50 Cent says that he doesn’t want to be Puff Daddy’s friend anymore. This past Monday (August 17), while Puffy was on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Fif’ sent the rap mogul a case of EFFEN Vodka with the caption, “Let’s be friends – Curtis Jackson,” appearing to end their long-standing feud.

“9 SHOT IS FIRE, #nopuffyjuice I change my mind I don’t want be your friend puffy. LMAO#EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO,” 50 Cent writes in his IG post’s caption area.

50 Cent Mocks Puff Daddy’s ‘Finna Get Loose’ Music Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted August 19, 2015

