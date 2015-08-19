Sometimes a joke is not just a joke.

Somehow, 3-year-old Blue Ivy got mixed up in an adult joke made by comedienne Julie Klausner, who stars in the new Hulu series, Difficult People. Now, the entire project is under fire.

“I can’t wait for Blue Ivy to be 18-years-old so R. Kelly can piss on her,” Klausner jokes during the show.

The Independent reports:

Julie Klausner, who plays Julie Kessler in the series, made the joke and received subtle criticism from her co-star and an anonymous online troll who suggested that she should kill herself. Blue Ivy is the 3-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z. In 2002, R Kelly was accused of having sex with and urinating on an underage girl, but was found not guilty in 2008.

As far as who wrote the joke into the script, the site reports our beloved Amy Poehler is the culprit:

Klausner recently told Entertainment Weekly that Poehler was heavily involved with each and every script used on the series. “Amy could not have been more hands-on. She did not only give notes on every script, she gave notes on every draft of every outline. She weighed in on casting videos, cast roles. She weighed in on production matters,” she said. “She came up with the title. She would give notes on every single edit, not only of the shows but of the promos, the trailers. She would be involved in every stage of the process in a way that she would go above and beyond.”

What’s up with media writing Blue Ivy into their callous scripts? Let’s keep the little ones out of it…

Amy Poehler Under Fire For Writing Joke About R. Kelly Peeing On Blue Ivy was originally published on theurbandaily.com

