Had to take some time out & show luv to one of our favorite Cosby kids, my man Malcolm Jamal-Warner on his Birthday!! We all know that this was one of the most iconic shows of all time, & I think it was so cool that myself (& tons of other people) actually grew up with these folks……through television!! So much luv to “Theo” on his born day, & I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: